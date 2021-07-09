Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 131,047 shares.The stock last traded at $52.44 and had previously closed at $51.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $3,907,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $14,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

