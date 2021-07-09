Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GFM stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,905. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.94. The stock has a market cap of £172.24 million and a P/E ratio of 28.29.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
