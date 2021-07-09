Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFM stock traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 127,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,905. Griffin Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 35.02 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.94. The stock has a market cap of £172.24 million and a P/E ratio of 28.29.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.