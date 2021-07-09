Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GEF opened at $59.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Greif has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

