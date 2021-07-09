Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Shares Gap Down to $42.28

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.28, but opened at $39.21. Greenwich LifeSciences shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 2,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,846.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,989,152.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.