Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

GM stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.