Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $21.93 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

