Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NYSE:GWB opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,489,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.