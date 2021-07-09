Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. Gray Television reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:GTN traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,761. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Gray Television by 11.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

