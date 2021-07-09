Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $567,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GigCapital2 by 369.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter valued at $2,676,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital2 in the first quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GigCapital2 by 135.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIX shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

GigCapital2 stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 230,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,405. GigCapital2, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

