Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $816,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,981. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

