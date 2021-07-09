Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.