Goyal Kruti Patel Sells 6,800 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goyal Kruti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.39. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.