Governors Lane LP Takes $8.16 Million Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000. Governors Lane LP owned 0.76% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Shares of TBA traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.