Governors Lane LP Sells 102,956 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Governors Lane LP reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,956 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.0% of Governors Lane LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 83,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of HCA traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.93. 23,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,846. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $217.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

