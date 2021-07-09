Governors Lane LP Purchases New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Governors Lane LP owned approximately 1.08% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVSB. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVSB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,284. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

