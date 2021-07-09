Governors Lane LP Invests $12.44 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAMCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $3,483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $2,179,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000.

Golden Arrow Merger stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,838. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

