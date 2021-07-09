Governors Lane LP Has $39.02 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 511.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,570 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 2.6% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. 71,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,813. The stock has a market cap of $182.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

