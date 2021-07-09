Governors Lane LP Buys Shares of 300,000 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU)

Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $246,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $289,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $316,000.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RXRAU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,181. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRAU).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.