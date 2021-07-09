Governors Lane LP Acquires Shares of 400,000 Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,665,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $5,152,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,811,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

