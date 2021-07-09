GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $65,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 40,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.52.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,462,691 shares valued at $52,302,105. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.