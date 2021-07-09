Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month High at $305.00

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 305 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 304.90 ($3.98), with a volume of 10630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Good Energy Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of £51.03 million and a PE ratio of 772.50.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

