Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,865 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,087,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of Two Harbors Investment worth $66,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.