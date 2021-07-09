Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 208,746 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,746 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $70,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 807,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,036,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

