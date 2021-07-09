Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $72.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.82% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $72,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $180.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $115.62 and a one year high of $191.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

