Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.82 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $68,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

