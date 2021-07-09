Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $67.57 Million Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $67,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FATE opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

