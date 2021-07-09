Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $64.06 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Repligen worth $64,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,444,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,346.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $206.36 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $120.12 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.20.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.