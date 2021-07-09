Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $63,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,122 shares of company stock valued at $819,783 over the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $127.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

