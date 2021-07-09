Goldman Sachs Group Inc Acquires 2,036 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $22,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,035 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 5,562 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $64,185.48.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,877 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,250.04.

On Friday, June 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 848 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,433.76.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 4,952 shares of EnLink Midstream stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $23,621.04.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 3.54. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.