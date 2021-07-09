Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of GNOG opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.82.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

