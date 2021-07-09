Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. 946,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 738,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

