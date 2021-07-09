Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

