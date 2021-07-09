Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will report sales of $225.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.35 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $927.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

GMED opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $81.26.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

