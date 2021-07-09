Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $55.49

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $56.98. Global-e Online shares last traded at $57.08, with a volume of 1,215 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

