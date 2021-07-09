GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Libertas Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.30).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,435.20 ($18.75). 6,339,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,896,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,380.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,669.80 ($21.82). The company has a market cap of £72.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock worth $867,889 over the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

