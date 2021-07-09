Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,480 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $122,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $944.92. 3,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,380. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $566.21 and a 1 year high of $960.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $864.96. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

