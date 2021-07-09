Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 143,471 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,243,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,471 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 6.38% of SilverCrest Metals worth $66,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after acquiring an additional 956,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,323. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.