Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $84.51 Million Stock Holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,957,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,989 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $84,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,550,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,886,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,877. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

