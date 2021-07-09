Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $447.31 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 2.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $447,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

SHOP traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $1,467.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,519. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a PEG ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,284.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.