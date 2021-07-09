Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.54% of RingCentral worth $145,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in RingCentral by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,658,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,193,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.56. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,280. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,169.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

