Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 9,407 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $95,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5,371.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 438,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock worth $5,681,228. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

