Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 320,117 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,117 shares during the quarter. Snap makes up about 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $186,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,209,139 shares of company stock worth $261,815,984 over the last three months.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 294,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,633,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.