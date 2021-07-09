Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,923 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of U.S. Concrete worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 21.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,952. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

