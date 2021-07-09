Geode Capital Management LLC Has $21.68 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.89 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

