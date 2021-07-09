Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 792,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,144 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

