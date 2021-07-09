Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Continental Resources worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $37.38 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

