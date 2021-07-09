Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,108,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

