General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

NYSE GM opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 242,915 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

