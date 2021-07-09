Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $480.00 at Piper Sandler

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.67.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $426.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.37. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $125.18 and a 1-year high of $440.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,870 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,340 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

