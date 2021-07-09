Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 77 ($1.01). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday.

Shares of GEMD traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 71.40 ($0.93). 101,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.57. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

